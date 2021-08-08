2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $185,000

Immaculate and adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home that was completely remodeled in 2018 and has been well maintained by the current owners. Open concept kitchen/living room, stainless steel appliances and large bright windows. The basement features a laundry area, sitting room or office space and additional bedroom. Enjoy the views and landscaped yard from the paved patio and deck, it really does feel like your own backyard oasis. Oversized double car garage with plenty of room for two vehicles and all your storage. Corner lot, underground sprinkling in front and back yard, Trex deck and Vinyl Fence. You will not want to miss out on this property, call your favorite Realtor today for a showing.