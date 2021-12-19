So much bang for your buck!!! This spectacular home offers 2 bedroom 1 1/2 baths, and two bonus rooms. One of the bonus rooms was used as a nursery, but would also make an amazing walk-in closet, reloading room, or hobby/craft room. The other bonus room currently has a bar in it, and could also be used as a formal dining room, or turned in to an additional bedroom. The deck out back has a great panoramic view of Butte down below. The single car garage is tucked neatly under the home and would be convenient for your outdoor vehicles. There is additional space below the home ideal for a workshop and extra storage. Come check out this great listing on the hill today!!
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $179,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The young man who died Monday from injuries he received Dec. 10, when his motorcycle collided with an SUV at the intersection of A Street and …
A father returned home with his children and discovered heavy smoke emerging Thursday afternoon from their small home on Placer Street in Butte.
It is hard to know where to start. Everyone has the right to sign any letter they want; even Bobby Hauck. But after reading the letter that Mr. Hauck signed supporting the Superintendent of Public Education, I can only hope that he did not read the letter before adding his signature.
A fool with a tolerance for rutted ice could have skated early Wednesday from Warm Springs to Rocker on Interstate 90.
The Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health has chosen Karen Maloughney, a registered nurse who has led many efforts and initiatives with the departm…
A Baltimore man who got into a crash on Interstate 90 in western Montana Monday died after jumping off a bridge, apparently in fear that an oncoming semitractor-trailer was going to strike the crashed vehicles.
Well, it’s official! By a unanimous vote of 11-0 from the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners Wednesday night, Kelly J. Lee became Butte…
John Richards of Red Wrecker Services in Butte was inducted into the Order of Townman by American Towman Magazine on Nov. 13, during the 32nd …