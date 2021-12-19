 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $179,000

So much bang for your buck!!! This spectacular home offers 2 bedroom 1 1/2 baths, and two bonus rooms. One of the bonus rooms was used as a nursery, but would also make an amazing walk-in closet, reloading room, or hobby/craft room. The other bonus room currently has a bar in it, and could also be used as a formal dining room, or turned in to an additional bedroom. The deck out back has a great panoramic view of Butte down below. The single car garage is tucked neatly under the home and would be convenient for your outdoor vehicles. There is additional space below the home ideal for a workshop and extra storage. Come check out this great listing on the hill today!!

