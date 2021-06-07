2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $179,000

This well maintained-move in ready home with 2+bedrm. 1 bath is waiting for you. The laundry room was a Bedroom prior and could be made into a 3rd bedroom. This home has many updates from wiring to plumbing, kitchen and flooring, roof and more. 2 car garage has plenty of room to work in besides vehicles. The fenced yard will keep your children or pets safe inside your property. The Fireplace will add a nice ambience on cold evenings. It is located in a nice neighborhood not too far from schools and shopping. Make an appointment today to see it! Seller will look at all offers on June 1, 5pm. View More