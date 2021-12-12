2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $179,000

Potential abounds in the ranch-style home! This wonderful fixer-upper is located in the Whittier school district, and is not far from East Middle school. There is a gym conveniently located just blocks away, and it's proximity to Continental drive ads to the value of it's location. With just a little tlc, this home will rise fast in value. Get ready to flex those sweat equity muscles, have your pinterest dream home decor boards ready, and you can own the perfect home you have been dreaming of. In addition to the two bedrooms on the main floor, you can easily add additional bedrooms in the basement, with a living room, and still have room for storage! Don't let someone else profit off of a remodeled home, do it your self and save. Come check out this great property today!!