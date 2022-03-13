If you are looking for a perfect starter home, or a home to settle down in, you're in luck! This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home sits on the east side of beautiful uptown Butte, just before the little town known as Walkerville. This home sits nicely, back on a hillside, on almost 4 city lots with an oversized 2-car attached garage!! A few recent updates have been made, but this home is move in ready!! You can enjoy the views of Butte while watching the sun set in the west from your front porch or sunrise in the morning from the back patio!
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $176,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
This year, the Butte America Foundation has done something different when choosing the grand marshals for the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Parade.
A Butte man who tried to dodge a court appearance by claiming he had COVID-19 was busted for the alleged lie.
Shortly after 2 a.m. on April 12, 2016, Lawrence Carlyle and his friend, Kody McCowen, got in a 1994 Mazda after drinking and headed east on I…
Butte could soon have a new Town Pump Express Car Wash on Harrison Avenue south of Silver Bow Pizza.
COVID-19 transmission in Butte-Silver Bow is low, contrary to reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the Bu…
Anglers who enjoy ice fishing for kokanee salmon at Georgetown Lake are unhappy about a new catch limit.
Feelings range day to day from terror to anger to pride for two young Ukrainian women with ties to Butte.
Missoula County saw the third-highest number of new taxpayers at 2,083, behind only Gallatin and Flathead counties.
First-year head coach Hannah Konen has Twin Bridges girls basketball back in Class C state tournament
The Falcons return to the Class C tourney for the first time since 2017