2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $175,000

Check out this adorable bungalow that has been renovated over the last few years. The owner has completed updates to the kitchen, bathroom, flooring, foundation, new hot water tank in 2017, some electrical, paint... really too many updates to list, so come check it out for yourselves! There is a bonus room between the 2 bedrooms and off of the kitchen. The yard space feels big, and the views are stunning. View More

