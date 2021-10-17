Are you looking for a place to store all your toys? Look no further this house has a single and double car garage. Patio area located in the back yard for BBQ's and family gatherings. House has updated flooring, don't wait this listing will not last long.
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $175,000
