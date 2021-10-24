2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $172,500

Super cute newly remodeled one level 2 bedroom 1 bath house with a 1 car detached garage. Beautiful kitchen with butcher block counter tops that can be stained to the buyers liking. All new appliances. Bluetooth speaker in bathroom. Separate laundry room. Sliding glass doors to the back deck. New plumbing, new furnace, new wiring, new windows, newer roof. Schedule a showing today! This house won't last long!