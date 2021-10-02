2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $169,400

Adorable home on the flats! The list of updates go on and on. This 2 bedroom home boasts new luxury vinyl flooring throughout, updated plumbing, all new paint inside, AND new roofs on the home and double car garage in 2020. You will love the open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen and the custom built bar top is stunning. The bathroom has also been completely remodeled. This gem is situated near many desirable amenities such as shopping, restaurants, and walking trails. Call your favorite real estate agent today to schedule a showing.