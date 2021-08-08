Cutest home in Butte! All of the hard work has been done to restore this 1900 gem. This is a move-in ready 2-bed, 1 bath with new roof, major foundation work completed, new furnace, updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint, and too much more to list. This home's central location provides quick access to many different parts of Butte. Just a few minutes to Uptown Butte, the university, the hospital, Interstate 90, the Continental Divide Trail, and more.Separate laundry room. All appliances included! Peaceful back deck and easy maintenance yard provide for easy living. Don't miss out on this beautiful home! Call Robert Medof at 406-203-7621 or your real estate professional.
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $165,000
