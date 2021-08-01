Talk about adorable. This charming 2 bed 1 bath home has all the character you can think of. The covered front porch is perfect for relaxing after a hot day and the back yard is waiting for all your guests to come BBQ. Within walking distance from Montana Tech. Come have a look today!
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $165,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Oklahoma man says it started over a Montana man’s slights about Oklahoma football and cowboy boots.
A 45-year-old Spokane man drove a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban eastbound in the westbound lane on Interstate 90 early Saturday and the resulting co…
The sixth group of five weekly winners took home a total of $35,000 in Thursday’s Butte-Silver Bow COVID-19 Vaccine Sweepstakes ceremony at th…
Two new Butte-Silver Bow police officers were sworn in Monday by Judge Robert Whelan.
Stan Strizic stood Tuesday evening with a group of firefighters stationed near his home off the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway south of Wise River.
A 68-year-old Butte woman was seriously injured in a dramatic crash on I-90 in the city Sunday morning.
- Updated
The video shows Dan Bailey standing close to Tucker Carlson and calling the television personality "the worst human being known to mankind."