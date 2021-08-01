 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $165,000

Talk about adorable. This charming 2 bed 1 bath home has all the character you can think of. The covered front porch is perfect for relaxing after a hot day and the back yard is waiting for all your guests to come BBQ. Within walking distance from Montana Tech. Come have a look today!

