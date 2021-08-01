2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $165,000

This home could not possibly be more adorable!! This would be the ideal starter home, home to downsize, or investment property. It checks all of the boxes: updated roof, updated windows, fresh paint, new carpet, metal garage.....And to top it off, there is a quaint front porch that will be the perfect place to start your day with a cup of coffee or tea, and then end the day with a relaxing cocktail. You must come see this home to appreciate all it has to offer. But be prepared, you just may fall in love!!