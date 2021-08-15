Welcome Home! This adorable house is located in the whittier school district, and is ready for it's new owners to move right in. Location is not all this home has to offer: affordable price makes it a smart buy over renting, bonus space in the basement is just waiting to be finished.... The potential for adding equity in the basement, makes this a rare find in today's market. The cute deck in the back is perfect for relaxing after a long day. Additional parking behind the home makes is easy to come and go... What more could you ask for!! Come check out this great listing full of opportunity today!!
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $159,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police say a Butte man was killed during an apparent altercation with another Butte man early Saturday night.
A 24-year-old Butte man died Tuesday night after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Travonia and Iro…
- Updated
Details regarding the rescue and investigation into the grizzly bear mauling of a 40-year-old West Yellowstone man in April have been published in a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service fatality report, yet some questions remain unanswered.
A Butte teenager accused of stabbing another male teen several times during a fight in the Civic Center parking lot pleaded not guilty to atte…
A Montana State Prison inmate died in an accident while working at the prison ranch in Deer Lodge, the Department of Corrections confirmed Thursday.
New COVID cases are highest among Butte's younger generations and the unvaccinated.
Butte teenager’s life threatened by breakthrough COVID case; Mother urges population to get vaccinated
-
- 5 min to read
This is the first story in a two-part series of personal experiences related to COVID-19
A pile of rubble stood Monday where the Dam Bar used to be, following a fire Saturday that reportedly started in the kitchen in the late after…