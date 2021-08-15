2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $159,000

Welcome Home! This adorable house is located in the whittier school district, and is ready for it's new owners to move right in. Location is not all this home has to offer: affordable price makes it a smart buy over renting, bonus space in the basement is just waiting to be finished.... The potential for adding equity in the basement, makes this a rare find in today's market. The cute deck in the back is perfect for relaxing after a long day. Additional parking behind the home makes is easy to come and go... What more could you ask for!! Come check out this great listing full of opportunity today!!