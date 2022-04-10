Looking for your first home, investment property, or a home on a single level? Check out 611 Illinois Street in Uptown Butte, Montana. This property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, an oversized double car garage, a large shed, and sits on a 5,532+/- square foot lot!
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $149,000
