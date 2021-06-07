This home is a two bedroom, one bath cottage style with a glassed in front porch. Laundry is on the main floor. It has a single car garage, off street parking, and large trees. Oversized 6011 sqft lot with space to park your Toys. View More
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $149,000
