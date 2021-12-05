2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $137,000

Nestled back behind the trees, you will find this adorable 2 bed 1 bath home with a bonus room! The exterior of the home checks all the boxes with updated siding and a metal roof. In the back yard you will find a single car garage with a loft above for extra storage, PLUS there is another shed for all your outdoor projects. When you walk into the home, you will enjoy the large enclosed sunroom. Off the back of the home is also an enclosed mudroom so space is abundant. Call your favorite real estate agent today and schedule a showing!