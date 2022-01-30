 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $136,000

2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $136,000

Super cute two bedroom bungalow overlooking Butte. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, with new flooring and appliances, updated electrical and windows, and a new roof. Nice sized fenced lot with a 250 sq foot garage/shed in the back. Perfect for a first time home owner or an investor, move right in and enjoy your incredible views and quiet neighborhood. In the event that we receive more than one offer, seller to review all offers as received and will answer no later than 2/2/22 at 6pm. Seller reserves the right to accept an offer before that time.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News