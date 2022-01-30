2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $136,000

Super cute two bedroom bungalow overlooking Butte. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, with new flooring and appliances, updated electrical and windows, and a new roof. Nice sized fenced lot with a 250 sq foot garage/shed in the back. Perfect for a first time home owner or an investor, move right in and enjoy your incredible views and quiet neighborhood. In the event that we receive more than one offer, seller to review all offers as received and will answer no later than 2/2/22 at 6pm. Seller reserves the right to accept an offer before that time.