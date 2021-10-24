Don't be fooled by the size, this sweet little house has been a great home to a family of 5 for years and now it's time for them to move on! Inside you'll appreciate the convenience of main level living, new kitchen flooring, tiled look backsplash and gas range. Enjoy the private covered patio and easy to care for fenced yard. This low maintenance lot offers a large single car garage with a tuck under "shop/storage" area great for all your extra storage needs. One bedroom is non conforming/no closet. The basement houses the water heater, the 2 heat sources and has 2 additional good sized rooms great for extra storage. Call your real estate professional today and schedule an appointment to view this home.
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $130,000
