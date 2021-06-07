2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $130,000

Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath Craftsman bungalow, sits at the top of the hill, with excellent views of the Mt. Con mine and park area and the Butte valley. Nicely maintained home with deck looking over the east hill. The property has a lovely, small yard and nice storage shed, with a small greenhouse. Leveled, gravel parking area can fit multiple vehicles. Enjoy the stellar views from this private, peaceful home. View More