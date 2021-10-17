Move right in! This home sits on a corner lot, just one block above the Mountain Con Mine. Features new flooring and carpets as well as a spacious living area. The home has easy access and a fenced backyard. Has tons of potential!
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $129,000
