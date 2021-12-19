Don't be fooled by the size, this sweet little house has been a great home to a family of 5 for years and now it's time for them to move on! Inside you'll appreciate the convenience of main level living, new kitchen flooring, tiled look backsplash and gas range. Enjoy the private covered patio and easy to care for fenced yard. This low maintenance lot offers a large single car garage with a tuck under "shop/storage" area great for all your extra storage needs. One bedroom is non conforming/no closet. The basement houses the water heater, the 2 heat sources and has 2 additional good sized rooms great for extra storage. Call your real estate professional today and schedule an appointment to view this home.
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $120,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The young man who died Monday from injuries he received Dec. 10, when his motorcycle collided with an SUV at the intersection of A Street and …
A father returned home with his children and discovered heavy smoke emerging Thursday afternoon from their small home on Placer Street in Butte.
It is hard to know where to start. Everyone has the right to sign any letter they want; even Bobby Hauck. But after reading the letter that Mr. Hauck signed supporting the Superintendent of Public Education, I can only hope that he did not read the letter before adding his signature.
A fool with a tolerance for rutted ice could have skated early Wednesday from Warm Springs to Rocker on Interstate 90.
The Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health has chosen Karen Maloughney, a registered nurse who has led many efforts and initiatives with the departm…
A Baltimore man who got into a crash on Interstate 90 in western Montana Monday died after jumping off a bridge, apparently in fear that an oncoming semitractor-trailer was going to strike the crashed vehicles.
Well, it’s official! By a unanimous vote of 11-0 from the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners Wednesday night, Kelly J. Lee became Butte…
John Richards of Red Wrecker Services in Butte was inducted into the Order of Townman by American Towman Magazine on Nov. 13, during the 32nd …