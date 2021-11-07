Two bedroom, 1 bath single level home with corner lot and detached double car garage. Bonus room that could be a office space or storage, possibly a third bedroom. Large eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Big front deck that was just painted. Fenced yard with plenty of parking.
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $115,000
