 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $114,900

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $114,900

Move right in! This home sits on a corner lot, just one block above the Mountain Con Mine. Features new flooring and carpets as well as a spacious living area. The home has easy access and a fenced backyard. Has tons of potential!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

One new COVID death in Butte

One new COVID death in Butte

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department on Monday announced one additional COVID death, an individual under the age of 40.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News