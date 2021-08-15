This adorable 2 bed 1 bath home is a perfect starter home or investment property. The outside has had some major updates including a new metal roof and brand new siding! Original hardwood floors in the living room and dining room are just waiting to be refurbished and brought back to life. Put your finishing touches on the kitchen and this home will be cute as a button. The basement provides plenty of extra storage and the loft in the garage has endless possibilities. You will love the central location and all the amenities close by including parks, shopping, and just a hop, skip and a jump from historic uptown Butte. Call your favorite agent today for your own private viewing.
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $110,000
