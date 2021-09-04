Attention INVESTORS! You don't want to miss out on this turn-key 2 bedroom, 1 bath investment or great starter home. This gem has all been updated which includes updated electrical, plumbing, roof, newer furnace and hot water heater. You don't have to worry about the bones of this property!
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $110,000
