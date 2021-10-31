Quaint Bungalow style home overlooking Butte! This home sits atop Butte with views of 3 mountain ranges and East Ridge. The house itself has 2 bedrooms, large living and dining area, bathroom on the main floor, laundry/storage room and bonus space above with a nearly finished additional half bath. Large fenced yard and a nice 12 x 20 garage/shop also.
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $109,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two teenagers from the region died early Saturday after being ejected from a vehicle that failed to negotiate a sharp curve in Powell County.
The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department on Monday announced five additional COVID deaths in Butte-Silver Bow, bringing the confirmed total for …
Shoplifter caught
-
- 6 min to read
An RV-supported fishing trip with an old college friend hooks a duo into wild westslope cutthroat trout in cold mountain streams.
- Updated
State inspectors found staff had done nothing to supervise a girl at Reflections Academy who told employees she felt suicidal on the day of her death.
Establish a business improvement district. Formulate a lighting plan. Redesign streets so they’re more pedestrian and bicycle friendly. Create…
WISE RIVER — Cindy Sorich shied away from sugar coating.
- Updated
The state Legislature's special counsel is investigating the incident.
Sherry and Dave Lesar have donated $7 million to Montana Tech’s nursing program, Chancellor Les Cook announced Monday morning.
Grizzled old prospectors with picks, pans, sluice boxes and trusty mules need not apply.