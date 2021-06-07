 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $100,000

2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $100,000

2 Bedroom Home in Butte - $100,000

Looking for a small home with a larger lot and 3 car garage, this is the house for you. The home has 2 bedrooms with a bonus room, all the living area on one floor including the laundry area. Call today to have a look View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News