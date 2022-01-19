 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $73,000

This small, yet comfortable home has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It is on the East end of Anaconda, and is a great opportunity at an affordable price. Great opportunity for the first time entry level homebuyer, or for an investor to acquire another rental with consistent rental history. There is a second dwelling (ADU) that is currently vacant, but could easily be rented out with some finish work. Awesome potential to make improvements and gain equity in this property quickly.

