This small, yet comfortable home has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It is on the East end of Anaconda, and is a great opportunity at an affordable price. Great opportunity for the first time entry level homebuyer, or for an investor to acquire another rental with consistent rental history. There is a second dwelling (ADU) that is currently vacant, but could easily be rented out with some finish work. Awesome potential to make improvements and gain equity in this property quickly.
2 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $73,000
