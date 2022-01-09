 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $335,000

This property is just minutes from Anaconda and Butte, and at five acres it is just the right size to have your own small farm. The pasture is ready for animals, and has outbuildings in place to get you started. The two bedroom, one bathroom home is cozy and has a spacious kitchen and living area. It is warmed with a wood stove along with the forced air furnace. The electrical and plumbing have been recently updated. Also, a brand new water heater just needs plumbed in (the current one works just fine). The front porch is covered and fully screened which makes it a great place for gatherings, or to relax all summer long. Additionally, there is a separate electric and gas service on the property that is currently not being utilized. Take advantage, build a large shop or barn, or another

