This property is just minutes from Anaconda and Butte, and at five acres it is just the right size to have your own small farm. The pasture is ready for animals, and has outbuildings in place to get you started. The two bedroom, one bathroom home is cozy and has a spacious kitchen and living area. It is warmed with a wood stove along with the forced air furnace. The electrical and plumbing have been recently updated. Also, a brand new water heater just needs plumbed in (the current one works just fine). The front porch is covered and fully screened which makes it a great place for gatherings, or to relax all summer long. Additionally, there is a separate electric and gas service on the property that is currently not being utilized. Take advantage, and build a large shop or barn, or another home. Spectrum internet services have been recently added. The potential is through the roof at this Opportunity property!
2 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $335,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Butte-Silver Bow police officers encounter a man with a machete, a woman asleep in a stolen car and tires slashed on seven vehicles on Casey Street.
A homicide investigation is underway after two men were found dead in Three Forks early Saturday morning, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.
The Bath & Body Works store in the Butte Plaza will close Jan. 23 after 22 years.
Ray Marxer’s career at the Matador Cattle Co. began Oct. 8, 1974. He retired in 2011 as general manager of a ranch whose scale tends to elicit awe: 345,000 acres, roughly 3,000 miles of fencing, 15,000-plus animals, including cows, calves, bulls and horses.
Butte police, highway patrol reports
A void has endured for Butte's Thatcher since her sister Alex died in a horrific accident nearly five years ago.
Worldwide, nationwide and right here in Butte, the omicron variant has set up shop and does not show any signs of leaving here anytime soon.
Butte School District 1 is doing everything it can to keep kids in classrooms amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Butte-Silver Bow.
"It's been a travesty that we have lost that many long-term employees," state Sen. Mark Sweeney said of shortages in staffing at the state mental hospital.