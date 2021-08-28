 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $270,000

This is a one of a kind home that is in the process of being upgraded/updated. The home is on nearly 7000 sq. ft. lot with the home and garage with a shed and shop. You have to see this one to understand all the things the Sellers are doing to make this the home of your dreams. Would make a great primary home or an air B&B. Large lot would give you room for play areas or great entertaining.

