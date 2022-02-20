Move right in! Updated two bedroom two bath home with a lot of original character! Kitchen updates include cabinets, countertop, backsplash, and appliances. New vinyl plank flooring in living/dining area. Spacious bedroom with adjoining bath. Completely remodeled second bath with walk in shower. Living room/dining area accented with original wood work. Large heated shop/shed and covered parking.
2 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $235,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Selina Pankovich has purchased the building next door to the site of the former M&M bar in Uptown Butte and plans to re-open in this space while planning to move forward with a rebuild of the once iconic M&M.
The designation is "the most serious deficiency type" that carries serious sanctions for facilities receiving federal reimbursement dollars.
A group of tenants hopes to join a state lawsuit alleging that money from an apartment complex in Butte has been unlawfully used to pay for an American Legion Post hall, among other things.
Montana issued 59,395 deer/elk licenses to nonresidents, Skyline Sportsmen's Association finds.
The state has suspended the insurance license of Butte bail bondsman Jay Steven Hubber, who has been charged in a man’s shooting death that oc…
Editor's note: This letter from former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot to GOP National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel is published with the author's…