Coming Soon! Welcome to Parks Place Condominiums! Anaconda's newest Pre-Sale condominium development. Located in the sought-after Anaconda Historic District surrounded by endless opportunities for outdoor recreation, including Georgetown Lake, The Pintler Wilderness, Blue Ribbon Trout Fishing in Rock Creek, Old Works Golf Course, Discovery Ski Resort and so much more! Whether you're looking for a weekend getaway or an investment opportunity for long-term, short-term, or VRBO potential these condominiums are perfect for any of your lifestyle needs with 4 different floor plans to choose from. This classic brick building is being designed to keep its historical features alive while still creating a lifestyle of comfort and ease with beautiful, high-quality finishes.
2 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $230,000
