Whisper Creek home on 41+ fenced/cross fenced acres with an outdoor arena pad Includes mini apartment near the arena The home has central air and heat in addition to a wood-burning stove. 50' round pen 60' x 60' heated horse barn wired with electric plugs in each stall. . The area above the barn is set up to be finished as an apartment or storage area. Cross-fenced into four pastures with six spigots on the property, property has two entrances and a loafing shed. A carport with concrete floor is near the barn. Utilities are in place for two RV hook ups. 20 x 20 shop with electric. .Covenant amendments allow this property to be used as an equestrian center: lessons, boarding, events. HOA dues are $150/year. The owner works from home and requires some advance notice of sho
1 Bedroom Home in Butte - $825,000
