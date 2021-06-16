 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Butte - $55,000

1 Bedroom Home in Butte - $55,000

1 Bedroom Home in Butte - $55,000

Here it is!! This is the investment you have been waiting for. Your opportunity to flex your creativity muscles. Put all of those pinterest boards to good work and snag this perfect reno project before it's gone. This home is a blank canvas, ready to be turned into your master-piece. The potential for sweat equity is abundant!!! Don't miss this opportunity. Call or text to view today!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News