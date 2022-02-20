1 Bedroom Home in Butte - $265,000

If you are looking for a large landscaped yard, a large oversized double garage and an additional out building for storage and also want a home that has lots of updates and has been meticulously maintained, look no further. This home has one bedroom on the main level and is open and spacious. The bedroom features a walk in closet and is large enough to accommodate a king size bed and dressers. The updated kitchen has lots of cabinets and storage. This is an efficient home and you will be impressed with the maintenance. Conveniently located in the center of Butte flats and ready to move in. The unfinished basement is accessed from the exterior of the home and is perfect additional storage. There is lots and lots of room to add more bedrooms if needed.