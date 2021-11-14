1 Bedroom Home in Butte - $134,900

This well maintained, cozy little house will make a great home to start in, or investment property. The convenient layout is all on one level, and includes a separate laundry area. The single bedroom has a master bathroom and closet space. A nice sized living room and a kitchen that has everything you need makes up the remainder of the main level square footage. An unfinished basement has storage space and easy access to utilities. The house sits on 6,000 sq. ft. lot so there is room to work with. Additionally a newer detached garage is situated nicely in the back corner, and has been lightly used.