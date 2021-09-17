New condo in the O'Rourke Building, one of Butte's most special Uptown buildings. The O'Rourke was original built in 1900. This is a modern and chic condo while maintaining the buildings original and unique character. There are a total of 11 units. This is a one bedroom unit in the basement. High ceilings, large windows making the unit bright and with a feel that it is not in the basement, hard wood floors, original trim. Laundry facilities and in the building. Building protected with a modern security system. Roof-top access. Call Michelle Krol at 406-300-2731 or your real estate professional. Available to show on 9/3. More pictures to come
1 Bedroom Home in Butte - $129,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department confirmed Monday that three additional county residents, including an individual in their 20’s, have di…
Two Butte-Silver Bow police officers told jurors Tuesday how they tailed a Chevy Suburban with two men suspected in the shooting death of Broa…
- Updated
A Missoula man lost his life after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday on Interstate 15 near Rocker in Butte.
A Butte policeman who was engaged in a high-speed chase and shootout with two men suspected of killing a Broadwater County deputy believed he …
The Marine Corps recruiter’s advice to Roxanne Arneson landed her in awkward territory when she reported for basic training at the notoriously…
A forensic pathologist testified Monday that gunshot wounds Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore sustained to his face likely came through the…
A Red Flag Warning indicating critical fire conditions went into effect for the Big Hole Valley area Wednesday, and the major fires being foug…
Game wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks are seeking information on a bull elk that was shot and killed northwest of Butte last week.