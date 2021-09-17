1 Bedroom Home in Butte - $129,000

New condo in the O'Rourke Building, one of Butte's most special Uptown buildings. The O'Rourke was original built in 1900. This is a modern and chic condo while maintaining the buildings original and unique character. There are a total of 11 units. This is a one bedroom unit in the basement. High ceilings, large windows making the unit bright and with a feel that it is not in the basement, hard wood floors, original trim. Laundry facilities and in the building. Building protected with a modern security system. Roof-top access. Call Michelle Krol at 406-300-2731 or your real estate professional. Available to show on 9/3. More pictures to come