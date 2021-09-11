Updated and super cute one bedroom home on the flats. The seller has made use of all available space in the house, and its cozy, clean, and ready for you to make into an investment property or first home. Seller is willing to leave some furnishings with an acceptable offer. Yard is fenced and has off street parking, as well as a single car garage/shed. Don't miss out on this affordable option to call your own!
1 Bedroom Home in Butte - $119,000
Updated
