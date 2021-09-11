 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Butte - $119,000

1 Bedroom Home in Butte - $119,000

1 Bedroom Home in Butte - $119,000

Updated and super cute one bedroom home on the flats. The seller has made use of all available space in the house, and its cozy, clean, and ready for you to make into an investment property or first home. Seller is willing to leave some furnishings with an acceptable offer. Yard is fenced and has off street parking, as well as a single car garage/shed. Don't miss out on this affordable option to call your own!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News