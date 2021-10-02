This 1 bed, 1 bath ''shotgun'' house could use a little TLC. This home is apart of an estate and is being sold ''AS IS''. The siding windows and insulation have been updated, Rinnai furnace and newer hot water heater has been installed. The single car detached garage was built in 2000. Come see this house with lots of potential to make your own or turn into an investment property.Call Jen Williams at 406-465-8728 or your real estate professional to schedule a personal showing today!
1 Bedroom Home in Butte - $115,000
