This 1 bed, 1 bath ''shotgun'' house could use a little TLC. This home is apart of an estate and is being sold ''AS IS''. The siding windows and insulation have been updated, Rinnai furnace and newer hot water heater has been installed. The single car detached garage was built in 2000. Come see this house with lots of potential to make your own or turn into an investment property.Call Jen Williams at 406-465-8728 or your real estate professional to schedule a personal showing today!
1 Bedroom Home in Butte - $105,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Butte-Silver Bow police officers encounter a man with a machete, a woman asleep in a stolen car and tires slashed on seven vehicles on Casey Street.
A homicide investigation is underway after two men were found dead in Three Forks early Saturday morning, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.
The Bath & Body Works store in the Butte Plaza will close Jan. 23 after 22 years.
Ray Marxer’s career at the Matador Cattle Co. began Oct. 8, 1974. He retired in 2011 as general manager of a ranch whose scale tends to elicit awe: 345,000 acres, roughly 3,000 miles of fencing, 15,000-plus animals, including cows, calves, bulls and horses.
Butte police, highway patrol reports
A void has endured for Butte's Thatcher since her sister Alex died in a horrific accident nearly five years ago.
Worldwide, nationwide and right here in Butte, the omicron variant has set up shop and does not show any signs of leaving here anytime soon.
Butte School District 1 is doing everything it can to keep kids in classrooms amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Butte-Silver Bow.
"It's been a travesty that we have lost that many long-term employees," state Sen. Mark Sweeney said of shortages in staffing at the state mental hospital.