Cute house in Anaconda. Spacious upstairs has 1 bedroom and bonus space that could act as a second non-conforming bedroom. 1 full bathroom. Recently remodeled. Conveniently located. Call Robert Medof at 406-203-7621, or your real estate professional.
1 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $99,000
