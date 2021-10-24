Nice little beginner home for single or couple or seniors wishing to downsize. Very compact home with living room, bedroom, kitchen and divided bath and toilet room. Close to shopping, schools, churches, and entertainment. Golfing, skiing, hiking, fishing, Fairmont Park Resort and Golfing, Georgetown Lake, Big Hole and minutes to Butte or Deer Lodge.
1 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $87,950
