1 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $65,000

Affordable one bedroom in quite good condition. Bonus room upstairs is not included in square footage. Detached one car garage. Corner lot for privacy, but no yard to maintain! Perfect for a weekend getaway place to enjoy area recreation, for first time home buyer, or for investment. Great rental history. Water heater, flooring, carpets, new bathroom vanity were all installed in 2015. Updated electrical and plumbing. Don't miss out! View More