Coming Soon! Come live out your golf course dreams at 520 E Pennsylvania Ave #3! This charming 1 bed/1 bath condo is located just 25' from the clear and year-round Warm Springs Creek, and in close proximity to the highly sought-after Old Works Golf Course, Georgetown Lake, Discovery Ski Resort, and more! The deck of all units in the Cottage Project offers stunning views of the fabulous fly-fishing creek and hills of the golf course, which is on the other side of the creek, allowing for ultimate relaxation every day! The Cottage Project offers a 15-unit Boutique Condo Hotel and an office/gym, and it allows individual ownership and an investment opportunity through short-term rentals. Inside, the living room boasts a cozy fireplace for colder months, while glass sliding doors lead to a spacious patio with a large hot tub and breathtaking views of the creek and golf course. The kitchen is equipped with modern appliances such as a double oven range, dishwasher, microwave, door-in-door refrigerator, and ample cabinetry. The bedroom features a walk-in closet complete with a built-in lockable Owner's Closet, and an ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, custom granite, a two-person jetted jacuzzi, and a sauna/steam room shower. You will surely be impressed with the anticipated detail and quality this condominium will have as it is positioned perfectly to be able to enjoy the beautiful views of Montana! Call Mike Hyde at 406-370-0091 or your Real Estate Professional today!