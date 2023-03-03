Handcrafted native log cabin situated on 20.3 acres southwest of Anaconda, MT. This property has good access and borders public lands. The cabin and outbuilding are equipped with solar power and vault restroom facilities. The views from atop the ridge are vast! The East Ridge of Butte can be seen on a clear day. The owner has taken special care of the land by clearing most of the dead timber from the property. The cabin is well built and quaint. Includes a historic potbellied stove to keep warm on a cold winter night. Also included is a 20' Teepee! The location offers many recreational opportunities, including bordering public lands, and a short drive to Fairmont hot springs, Discovery Ski area, and Anaconda. All varieties of wildlife have been viewed on the property, including elk, deer, bear, and moose! If your looking for a mountain getaway that's not too far away, this is the ONE!