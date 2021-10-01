1 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $165,000

20 acres in Aspen Hills, just ten minutes from Anaconda and 20 minutes to Butte. Power is at the lot line just off of the road near the driveway, and a septic system has been installed. There is also a well in place! This property includes a small cabin, a newer storage shed, and a shipping container. There is some partial fencing including a pasture fenced for horses or other livestock. This property has so much potential with limited covenants, and is in close proximity to exceptional hunting, fishing (Clark Fork & Big Hole River), hiking, winter sports, etc.