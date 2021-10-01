20 acres in Aspen Hills, just ten minutes from Anaconda and 20 minutes to Butte. Power is at the lot line just off of the road near the driveway, and a septic system has been installed. There is also a well in place! This property includes a small cabin, a newer storage shed, and a shipping container. There is some partial fencing including a pasture fenced for horses or other livestock. This property has so much potential with limited covenants, and is in close proximity to exceptional hunting, fishing (Clark Fork & Big Hole River), hiking, winter sports, etc.
1 Bedroom Home in Anaconda - $165,000
