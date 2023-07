Newspaper carrier Wayne Roberts eats breakfast in his car early Sunday morning while waiting for the last weekly print edition of the Montana Standard to arrive Butte on Sunday, July 9, 2023. "Most of my customers are my age or older," Roberts said while speaking about his newspaper route. "And when you get to be our age, you get set in your routine...especially if retired. You need routine more than ever. And they've been reading the paper for decades...so it disrupts the morning."