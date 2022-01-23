0 Bedroom Home in Wisdom - $185,000

This .2 acre lot located in the heart of Wisdom has the old Wisdom Creamery onsite, which has been updated and finished inside. There is electrical to the building, but no well or septic or sewer access onsite. Property would be perfect for anyone looking to spend some quality time in the Big Hole Valley with not a ton of maintenance. However, buyer and/or buyers agent needs to contact sellers' agent for more information regarding current situation with access to sewer and/or other options to make the property more usable. Property line is directly on what is current front porch, but the view from the back is superior anyway, with seasonal water and amazing mountain peaks. Property was on the market previously, but has since had its access updated and recorded as behind Southern Montana Telephone Company and in front of the Wisdom Fire Department. This is a wonderful opportunity for anyone looking to have a piece of the Big Hole Valley and all of its recreational pursuits!