This .2 acre lot located in the heart of Wisdom has the old Wisdom Creamery onsite, which has been updated and finished inside. There is electrical to the building, but no well or septic or sewer access onsite. Property would be perfect for anyone looking to spend some quality time in the Big Hole Valley with not a ton of maintenance. However, buyer and/or buyers agent needs to contact sellers' agent for more information regarding current situation with access to sewer and/or other options to make the property more usable. Property line is directly on what is current front porch, but the view from the back is superior anyway, with seasonal water and amazing mountain peaks. Property was on the market previously, but has since had its access updated and recorded as behind Southern Montana Telephone Company and in front of the Wisdom Fire Department. This is a wonderful opportunity for anyone looking to have a piece of the Big Hole Valley and all of its recreational pursuits!
0 Bedroom Home in Wisdom - $185,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gallatin County officials continue to investigate after two brothers were shot to death in the small town of Three Forks, northwest of Bozeman, over the weekend.
Joseph and Therese McClafferty, executives with Montana Technological University and Butte School District #1 respectively, are leaving to tak…
Cody Allen Eaton of Butte was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison for having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Most recent Butte-Silver Bow police reports include stolen car with condoms and pot inside; DUI with child in vehicle and more.
Thursday's police reports note stolen items, including a 55-inch television, Xbox and a jacket valued at $109.
Come — take a ride into a dream.
Montana Highway Patrol believes the victim over-corrected and lost control of her Jeep Wrangler on Montana 55 and was ejected when the vehicle rolled.
Butte-Silver Bow wants to use $7.3 million in federal COVID money to leverage twice that amount and pay for nearly $22 million in public works projects in Butte.
A woman was charged with vehicular homicide in December after a domestic dispute turned deadly in August in Whitehall.