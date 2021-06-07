 Skip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Butte - $78,000

One of a kind property with unlimited possibilities. Built in 1900 and originally used as a neighborhood church, the property features Beautiful vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors and stained glass windows with original wood work. The space is begging for a makeover and new life. Small bathroom and storage room in the back. Brick exterior on a corner lot. Selling as-is View More

